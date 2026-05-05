NASA turns off Voyager 1 LEC to keep spacecraft running

Plutonium decay forces Voyager instrument shutdowns

Voyager 1 runs on a generator that loses a bit of power every year as its plutonium decays, so NASA has started shutting down some systems to avoid triggering automatic faults that could mess up the mission.

The LECP was the latest to go, but two instruments studying plasma waves and magnetic fields are still working.

Engineers are testing new ways to stretch out what little energy remains, starting with Voyager 2, to keep these iconic probes exploring space for as long as possible.