NASA: Two asteroids will safely pass Earth May 14, 2026
Technology
No need to freak out, NASA says two asteroids, called 2026 JV1 and 2026 JT, will swing by Earth on May 14, 2026, but both are keeping a safe distance.
The bigger one is about the size of an airplane (74 feet, 22 meters) and will pass by at a comfortable 1.68 million miles away.
House-sized asteroid passing 4.08 million miles
The second asteroid is roughly house-sized (58 feet, 18 meters) and will cruise past even farther out, about 4.08 million miles from us.
NASA tracks these near-Earth objects all the time, so while having two fly by on the same day is cool for science fans, experts say it's totally routine and nothing to worry about.