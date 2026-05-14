NASA unveils processor 500 times faster for space missions

Created with Microchip Technology, this all-in-one chip (called a system-on-a-chip) packs CPUs, memory, and networking into one tiny unit designed to survive wild temperature swings and harsh radiation in space. NASA 's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is putting it through intense tests to make sure it can handle real mission conditions.

Chip upgrade could boost space systems

This upgrade could seriously boost the abilities of orbiters, rovers, and even future habitats far from Earth.

As project manager Jim Butler put it, "This is an exciting time for us to be working on hardware that will enable NASA's next giant leaps."

In short, expect faster science and maybe some new surprises from the universe.