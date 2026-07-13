NASA's Anil Menon to begin 8-month ISS mission July 14
Technology
NASA's Anil Menon is gearing up for an eight-month stay on the International Space Station, launching July 14 with Russian crewmates Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina.
Their journey kicks off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome, and they're expected to reach the ISS by the next morning, Indian Standard Time.
Menon to study health and materials
Menon's main focus is figuring out how long space missions affect the human body: think blood flow, veins, and even how our blood changes in zero gravity.
He'll also test ways to make IV fluids right on the station and try out new tech like AI-powered ultrasounds to help astronauts handle medical issues without needing Earth's help.
Plus, he'll work on improving how we make advanced materials in space.