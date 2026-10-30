NASA's Anil Menon undertakes 4th spacewalk, marks 100th US spacewalk
NASA's Anil Menon is undertaking his fourth spacewalk at the International Space Station, marking the 100th US spacewalk at the station.
Teaming up with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk, he is helping install a new roll-out solar array.
With this achievement, Menon now stands right behind Sunita Williams among astronauts of Indian origin for most spacewalks.
Anil Menon flight surgeon and engineer
Born to Indian and Ukrainian parents in Minneapolis, Menon studied neurobiology at Harvard and engineering at Stanford.
Before being selected for NASA's 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class and reporting for duty in January 2022, he worked as a flight surgeon for NASA and SpaceX and was deployed with the US Air Force's critical care air transport team.
His mix of medical and aerospace experience has made him a key player in human spaceflight missions.