NASA's Artemis II: Astronauts are heading back around the Moon

The giant Artemis II rocket stack just rolled out to the launchpad on January 17—moving at a slow-and-steady one mile per hour over four miles. Next up: final checks and a "wet dress rehearsal" on February 2, where they'll practice fueling and countdown with everything but liftoff.

Why does this matter?

Artemis II will test NASA's powerful SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft as they swing past the far side of the Moon without entering orbit.

Along the way, astronauts will check new life support systems and deep-space navigation tech—helping pave the way for future lunar missions (and maybe even Mars).