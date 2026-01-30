NASA's Artemis II: Humans are heading around the Moon again in 2026
NASA just announced Artemis II will launch no earlier than February 6, 2026, sending four astronauts on a 10-day trip around the Moon—the first time humans go this far since 1972.
The crew is making history too: Victor Glover will be the first person of color, Christina Koch the first woman, and Jeremy Hansen the first non-American to fly around the Moon, alongside commander Reid Wiseman.
Why does it matter?
Artemis II isn't just about breaking records—it's testing new systems like high-speed laser communications and vital life support tech.
This mission sets up future lunar landings (hello, Artemis III!) and helps NASA work with global partners for long-term Moon exploration.
If you're into space or just love seeing "firsts," this one's worth keeping an eye on.