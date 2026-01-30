NASA's Artemis II: Humans are heading around the Moon again in 2026 Technology Jan 30, 2026

NASA just announced Artemis II will launch no earlier than February 6, 2026, sending four astronauts on a 10-day trip around the Moon—the first time humans go this far since 1972.

The crew is making history too: Victor Glover will be the first person of color, Christina Koch the first woman, and Jeremy Hansen the first non-American to fly around the Moon, alongside commander Reid Wiseman.