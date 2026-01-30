NASA's Artemis II mission rehearsal delayed due to Arctic cold

Challenger disaster reminder

The cold violated NASA's fueling temperature constraints—rules specify temperature limits that range from 38°F to 49°F depending upon the wind and relative humidity, and prohibit launch if the temperature at specified heights drops below the applicable constraint for 30 consecutive minutes.

Teams are keeping things warm with heaters and extra precautions.

This kind of weather risk is rare but serious; it even played a part in the Challenger disaster back in 1986.

The Artemis II crew is waiting it out in Houston, with the actual launch now set for no earlier than February 8.