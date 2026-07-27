NASA's Chandra finds black hole jet disrupting 'red potato' galaxy

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory just found a supermassive black hole shooting a jet at the "red potato" galaxy, which sits 11.7 billion light-years away.

Even though this galaxy has plenty of cold gas, usually perfect for making new stars, the black hole's jet could be stirring things up and stopping star formation.

The James Webb Space Telescope had already flagged this galaxy, showing us how it looked only around two billion years after the Big Bang.