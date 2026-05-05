NASA's Hubble releases cosmic 'lightsabers' images for 'Star Wars' Day
Technology
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope just dropped some eye-catching images of space jets that look a lot like Star Wars lightsabers.
Released on May 4 for Star Wars Day, the photos show matter shooting out from newborn stars at high speeds, creating glowing beams as they crash into nearby gas and dust, basically, real-life cosmic "lightsabers" lighting up the universe.
Hubble posts images with playful nod
To celebrate, the Hubble team posted the images on NASA's X account with a playful nod: "The force awakens in newborn stars," calling them "Hubble captured some cosmic 'lightsabers' far, far away."
They explained how these stellar jets make such dramatic visuals and wrapped things up by wishing everyone a "Happy Star Wars Day from the Hubble team!"