NASA's Isaacman, Musk and Pichai champion orbital solar data centers
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman is teaming up with Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to champion the idea of moving data centers into orbit.
The big pitch? Powering them with solar energy from space, so we do not keep stressing Earth's electricity grids.
NASA's Isaacman calls orbital idea 'fantastic'
Data centers use a ton of power and have been blamed for driving up local energy costs.
Isaacman called orbital data centers a "fantastic" solution on the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast, saying giant solar panels in space could help meet these demands without bothering anyone down here.
Musk thinks space will soon be the cheapest spot for AI, and Pichai's Alphabet is exploring "moonshot" concepts for data centers in space later this decade under an internal effort known as Project Suncatcher.