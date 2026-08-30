NASA's Isaacman, Musk and Pichai champion orbital solar data centers

Data centers use a ton of power and have been blamed for driving up local energy costs.

Isaacman called orbital data centers a "fantastic" solution on the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast, saying giant solar panels in space could help meet these demands without bothering anyone down here.

Musk thinks space will soon be the cheapest spot for AI, and Pichai's Alphabet is exploring "moonshot" concepts for data centers in space later this decade under an internal effort known as Project Suncatcher.