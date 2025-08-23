NASA's Moon mission hangs by thread as SpaceX faces bankruptcy

Backup rocket

Starship isn't just about Moon missions—it's also key for launching Starlink satellites, which help fund SpaceX.

Elon Musk has openly warned that if things don't turn around soon, bankruptcy could be on the table.

With so much riding on this rocket, NASA and Congress have allocated $4 billion for NASA and Boeing's Space Launch System as a contingency plan.

All eyes are now on this next launch to see if Starship can finally deliver.