NASA's new astronaut class includes a helicopter pilot
Technology
Ben Bailey, a US Army helicopter pilot, is one of 10 new astronauts chosen for NASA's 2025 class.
With over 2,000 flight hours and experience flying more than 30 types of aircraft, he's beginning astronaut training.
Bailey's space dreams started after watching "Apollo 13" as a kid—and now, as the movie celebrates its 30th anniversary in theaters this year, he's beginning astronaut training.
Bailey's unique skills are ideal for lunar landings
Bailey's helicopter background is perfect for tricky moon landings that don't need runways—his Army days taught him how to handle dusty landings and demand precision.
Plus, graduating from the US Naval Test Pilot School means he knows how to tackle unpredictable situations—exactly what NASA needs on lunar missions.