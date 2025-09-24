NASA's new astronaut class includes a helicopter pilot Technology Sep 24, 2025

Ben Bailey, a US Army helicopter pilot, is one of 10 new astronauts chosen for NASA's 2025 class.

With over 2,000 flight hours and experience flying more than 30 types of aircraft, he's beginning astronaut training.

Bailey's space dreams started after watching "Apollo 13" as a kid—and now, as the movie celebrates its 30th anniversary in theaters this year, he's beginning astronaut training.