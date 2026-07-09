NASA's New Horizons nearly 6 billion miles away, nearing heliosphere

New Horizons to reach termination shock

Scientists think New Horizons will hit the "termination shock," where the Sun's wind slows down, sometime between 2029 and 2040.

This isn't its first big moment: it already gave us amazing close-ups of Pluto in 2015 and flew by Arrokoth in 2019 (the farthest object any spacecraft has visited).

As it crosses into interstellar space, it'll send back data to help us learn more about what lies beyond our solar neighborhood.