NASA's Peggy Whitson celebrates Halloween dressed as Batman in orbit
Technology
NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson just took Halloween to new heights, literally, by rocking a Batman costume.
Her simple "Happy Halloween!" post on October 31 gave everyone a peek at how astronauts keep holiday traditions alive, even while orbiting Earth.
Users react to Peggy Whitson post
Whitson's post got people talking online. One user commented, "From the Bat Space Station!" while others joined in with their own greetings and noticed the fun mix of superhero styles.
The whole thing showed how a little creativity (and some costumes) can make holidays special anywhere, even in zero gravity.