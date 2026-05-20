NASA's Psyche images Mars en route to asteroid 16 Psyche

Mars flyby boosts Psyche 1610km/h

This wasn't just a photo op. The Mars pass gave Psyche a gravity boost, speeding it up by 1610km/h and helping set its course for the asteroid.

The spacecraft is also testing out next-generation laser communications that can send data across millions of miles.

Ultimately, NASA hopes Psyche will reveal if asteroid 16 Psyche is really packed with valuable metals when it arrives in 2029.