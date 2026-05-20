NASA's Psyche images Mars en route to asteroid 16 Psyche
Technology
NASA's Psyche spacecraft just made a close flyby of Mars on its way to the metallic asteroid 16 Psyche, coming within about 4506km of the Red Planet on May 15, 2026.
The result? Some seriously cool shots, like a crescent-shaped Mars and detailed views of its icy south pole and crater wind streaks.
Mars flyby boosts Psyche 1610km/h
This wasn't just a photo op. The Mars pass gave Psyche a gravity boost, speeding it up by 1610km/h and helping set its course for the asteroid.
The spacecraft is also testing out next-generation laser communications that can send data across millions of miles.
Ultimately, NASA hopes Psyche will reveal if asteroid 16 Psyche is really packed with valuable metals when it arrives in 2029.