NASA's Sentinel-6B satellite launched to monitor climate change

Why this matters: teamwork and real-world impact

Sentinel-6B is part of a global partnership between NASA, Europe's space agencies, and others—all working together to keep tabs on Earth's oceans.

Thanks to its advanced tech, it can measure ocean height down to just one centimeter!

That means smarter marine forecasts and better planning for coastal areas.

Plus, all this precise info helps with everything from search-and-rescue missions to protecting the environment.