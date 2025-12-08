NASA's Sentinel-6B satellite launched to monitor climate change
NASA just launched the Sentinel-6B satellite, taking a big step in tracking climate change from space.
This new satellite will deliver super-accurate data on rising sea levels and atmospheric conditions and ocean data used in weather forecasting, giving scientists better tools to understand what's happening to our planet.
For now, it'll team up with its twin, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, before taking over as the main source for these crucial measurements.
Why this matters: teamwork and real-world impact
Sentinel-6B is part of a global partnership between NASA, Europe's space agencies, and others—all working together to keep tabs on Earth's oceans.
Thanks to its advanced tech, it can measure ocean height down to just one centimeter!
That means smarter marine forecasts and better planning for coastal areas.
Plus, all this precise info helps with everything from search-and-rescue missions to protecting the environment.