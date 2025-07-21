NASA's TRACERS mission to study solar wind, Earth's magnetic field Technology Jul 21, 2025

NASA is gearing up to launch the TRACERS mission on July 22, 2025, from California using a SpaceX Falcon 9.

Two satellites will head into orbit to study how solar wind interacts with Earth's magnetic field—specifically in the polar regions.

This research is important for predicting space weather that can affect everything from astronauts to your phone's GPS.