NASA's TRACERS mission to study solar wind, Earth's magnetic field
NASA is gearing up to launch the TRACERS mission on July 22, 2025, from California using a SpaceX Falcon 9.
Two satellites will head into orbit to study how solar wind interacts with Earth's magnetic field—specifically in the polar regions.
This research is important for predicting space weather that can affect everything from astronauts to your phone's GPS.
How will the satellites help?
The satellites will fly in a sun-synchronous orbit, letting scientists compare plasma and magnetic conditions almost in real time.
By understanding how solar energy hits Earth's magnetosphere, we can better protect things like power grids and satellites.
Plus, three other NASA experiments are hitching a ride on this launch.
When and where to watch the launch
The launch window opens at 11:13am PDT from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
If you want to join in, the University of Iowa is hosting a live viewing party.
It's all part of NASA's push to learn more about space weather and keep our tech safe back here on Earth.