NASA's Webb clears asteroid 2024 YR4's path to Moon

Webb's super-precise camera tracked the faint asteroid against background stars, using data from ESA's Gaia mission. Thanks to this high-tech teamwork and some impressive tracking skills, scientists got rid of a previous 4.3% chance of a lunar collision.

If it had hit Moon, could have caused massive explosion

Over 50 observatories worldwide checked things out and confirmed there's zero risk to Earth from this asteroid.

If it had hit the Moon, it could have caused an explosion as powerful as six million tons of TNT—but that scenario is officially off the table.