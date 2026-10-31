National University of Singapore creates fabric acting as a touchscreen
Technology
Researchers at the National University of Singapore have made fabric that acts like a touchscreen, seriously.
By weaving in electronic fibers with tiny LED chips and touch-sensitive layers, they've created clothing that can show colorful animations, run simple apps like calculators or video players, and even respond to your touch or voice.
Washable fabric may enable health tracking
This smart fabric isn't just cool: it's tough enough to handle washing and daily wear.
The team sees big potential for things like health tracking, navigation alerts, or even sports gear.
Down the line, they're looking at sharper displays and artificial intelligence features too.