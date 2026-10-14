Navya Tuteja, 17, builds AI platform Raaha for neurodivergent jobseekers

Navya coded Raaha's algorithm herself, even though her school blocked tools like ChatGPT, and used AI mainly to polish the website.

She also made Legible, which helps families understand special education documents.

As president of her school's AI club, she encourages thoughtful tech use.

Looking ahead to college but open to going all in on Raaha, she says Raaha is a free platform that helps neurodivergent job seekers assess whether a job listing matches their needs before applying.