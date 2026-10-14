Navya Tuteja, 17, builds AI platform Raaha for neurodivergent jobseekers
Navya Tuteja, a 17-year-old high school student, built Raaha, an AI-powered platform helping neurodivergent people find jobs that actually fit their needs.
Inspired by her mother and her observations of accessibility challenges faced by others, Navya's site already has more than 1,000 users and lists about 20,000 jobs.
Navya Tuteja coded Raaha, made legible
Navya coded Raaha's algorithm herself, even though her school blocked tools like ChatGPT, and used AI mainly to polish the website.
She also made Legible, which helps families understand special education documents.
As president of her school's AI club, she encourages thoughtful tech use.
Looking ahead to college but open to going all in on Raaha, she says Raaha is a free platform that helps neurodivergent job seekers assess whether a job listing matches their needs before applying.