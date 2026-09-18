Nebius raises NVIDIA GPU prices up-to-21% as AI demand grows
Technology
Nebius is raising prices on some NVIDIA GPUs by up to 21% starting October 1, 2026; its second hike in just three months.
The reason? Demand for AI computing power keeps climbing, and even its rival CoreWeave is feeling the heat, landing pricier contracts for similar reasons.
Nebius hikes CPU and memory prices
It's not just GPUs: prices for certain AMD and Intel CPUs are going up by as much as 25%, and memory costs will jump around 41%.
If you're running big projects or need lots of resources long term, Nebius does offer discounts for reserving clusters in advance.
All this comes after Nebius signed four customer contracts averaging more than $1 billion each.