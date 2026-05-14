Netflix launched INKubator in March 2026 for generative AI shorts
Netflix has been building INKubator, which quietly launched in March 2026, where generative AI will help create fresh short-form content.
Serrena Iyer, who has worked at DreamWorks Animation and A24 Films, is part of INKubator's leadership, the studio quietly launched in March 2026 and is all about experimenting with AI to tell imaginative stories.
INKubator starts with animated shorts
INKubator is starting out with animated shorts and specials using experimental AI workflows, but Netflix hints at bigger projects down the road.
The company is hiring artists and engineers to grow the team, hoping to boost features like TikTok-style Clips and kids' shows, even as some in the industry push back against AI.
Still, Netflix seems set on making creative use of this tech for new kinds of animation.