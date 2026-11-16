Netflix tests AI discover recommending shows by mood and time
Netflix is rolling out a new feature called AI Discover, which uses artificial intelligence to suggest shows and movies based on your mood, preferences, or even how much time you have.
Right now, it's being tested with some US users and lets you choose from categories like "something light," "scare me," or "quick watches," all designed to make finding something to watch way faster and less overwhelming.
Netflix production AI needs human touch
Besides helping you decide what to stream, Netflix is also bringing AI into its film production process for things like editing and visual effects, already used in about 300 titles.
But they're clear that storytelling still needs a human touch; as senior production executive Sung Q Lee put it, "But when it comes to conveying emotion, ultimately, a human has to touch it. AI can get many jobs done, but does it touch human emotion? The human touch is critical and necessary."