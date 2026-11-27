Netweb Technologies launches Skylus Workspaces bundling virtual desktops, apps, AI
Netweb Technologies just rolled out Skylus Workspaces, a platform that bundles virtual desktops, business apps, and AI computing tools all in one place.
It is their way of making advanced tech more accessible for businesses, moving beyond the usual high-performance setups.
Skylus Workspaces offers GPUs containers datasets
Skylus is built to tackle the tricky parts of AI development by giving teams access to GPUs, containerized environments, and large datasets, all managed securely.