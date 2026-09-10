New Mexico sues Meta over 2016 Cambridge Analytica voter targeting
Technology
New Mexico is taking Meta to court, accusing it of letting user data from 87 million profiles get scooped up by Cambridge Analytica back in 2016.
The state says this information was used for targeted ads to reduce Democratic voter turnout during the 2016 US election.
Mark Zuckerberg to testify via video
New Mexico wants up to $5,000 for each violation and stricter rules so it doesn't happen again.
They claim about 350,000 residents were exposed but believe all more than 2 million felt the impact.
Prosecutors say Facebook avoided warning users or forcing apps to delete data to dodge bad press.
Meanwhile, Meta argues it has improved security since then and calls the state's evidence outdated.
Meta founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify via video during the trial.