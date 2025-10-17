New nanoparticle vaccine could prevent tough cancers
Scientists at UMass Amherst have developed a new nanoparticle vaccine that stopped melanoma, pancreatic, and tough-to-treat breast cancers in mice.
The research, published this week in Cell Reports Medicine (October 2025), shows the vaccine activates multiple immune pathways for long-lasting cancer protection.
Shot blocked tumors in nearly 90% pancreatic cancer cases
Mice given the vaccine stayed tumor-free for over eight months—while unprotected mice got sick within just over a month.
The shot blocked tumors in nearly 9 out of 10 pancreatic cancer cases and worked strongly against breast and skin cancers too.
Vaccine boosts 2 immune pathways at once
It uses a "super adjuvant" to boost two key immune pathways at once, helping the body's T cells hunt down cancer more powerfully than older vaccines.
Survivors didn't develop metastasis even after repeated exposures, hinting at lasting protection.
More testing needed before it can be used in people
A UMass startup is working to bring this approach closer to real-world use, but more testing is needed before it's safe for people.
Still, it's an exciting step toward preventing some of the toughest cancers out there.