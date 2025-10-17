New nanoparticle vaccine could prevent tough cancers

Scientists at UMass Amherst have developed a new nanoparticle vaccine that stopped melanoma, pancreatic, and tough-to-treat breast cancers in mice. The research, published this week in Cell Reports Medicine (October 2025), shows the vaccine activates multiple immune pathways for long-lasting cancer protection.

Shot blocked tumors in nearly 90% pancreatic cancer cases Mice given the vaccine stayed tumor-free for over eight months—while unprotected mice got sick within just over a month.

The shot blocked tumors in nearly 9 out of 10 pancreatic cancer cases and worked strongly against breast and skin cancers too.

Vaccine boosts 2 immune pathways at once It uses a "super adjuvant" to boost two key immune pathways at once, helping the body's T cells hunt down cancer more powerfully than older vaccines.

Survivors didn't develop metastasis even after repeated exposures, hinting at lasting protection.