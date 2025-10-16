Italy's publishers want Google AI overviews banned

AI overviews means fewer people click through to original news sites

FIEG says AI Overviews means fewer people click through to original news sites, which could really impact how much money these sites make.

The issue is getting attention across Europe—ENPA, a major publishers' group, wants the EU to step in too.

Some studies suggest AI Overviews can drop website clicks by as much as 80%, but Google disagrees, saying those numbers aren't accurate.

The debate is heating up as AI keeps changing how we find and read news.