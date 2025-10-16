Italy's publishers want Google AI overviews banned
Italy's main newspaper group, FIEG, has asked regulators to investigate Google's AI Overviews feature, saying it's making it harder for news sites to get visitors.
They worry this new tool, which gives quick AI-generated answers right in search results, could hurt media diversity and cut into ad revenue.
The feature rolled out in Italy in March 2025, and the country enacted new AI regulations in September 2025.
AI overviews means fewer people click through to original news sites
FIEG says AI Overviews means fewer people click through to original news sites, which could really impact how much money these sites make.
The issue is getting attention across Europe—ENPA, a major publishers' group, wants the EU to step in too.
Some studies suggest AI Overviews can drop website clicks by as much as 80%, but Google disagrees, saying those numbers aren't accurate.
The debate is heating up as AI keeps changing how we find and read news.