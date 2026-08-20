New report finds more than half of migratory birds declining
Technology
A new report says migratory birds are in real trouble, with more than half of these global travelers suffering major declines in numbers.
Many of those under threat use the African-Eurasian flyway.
The main reasons? Habitat loss, disease, pesticides, and especially climate change.
Conservationists urge protection of stopover sites
Experts warn that even this migration season, there could be fewer birds than usual this year.
Extreme weather, like Europe's current heat wave, is making things worse along their journey.
Conservationists are urging action to protect stopover spots so these birds have a shot at bouncing back.