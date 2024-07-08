In brief Simplifying... In brief TRAI has updated its regulations to offer TV viewers more control and choice.

Service charges must now be published and reported, with discounts of up to 45% allowed on channel bouquets.

There's no longer a distinction between HD and SD channels for carriage fees, and charges for services like installation and relocation must be transparent.

Charges for services like installation, visits, and activation now applicable

TRAI update: More choice and control for TV viewers

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:29 pm Jul 08, 202408:29 pm

What's the story The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced amendments to the regulatory framework, for broadcasting and cable services. The changes include modifications in network capacity fees and discounts offered by distribution platform operators (DPOs). The previous cap on network capacity fee has been lifted, allowing market forces to dictate the fee based on factors such as the number of channels, region, and customer class.

Benefits

Transparency in service charges

TRAI has mandated that all service charges must be published and communicated to consumers, as well as reported to the regulatory body. DPOs can now offer discounts of up to 45% on their channel bouquets, a significant increase from the previous 15% limit. Additionally, tariffs for platform services must be declared by DPOs, ensuring greater transparency in pricing.

Equality

No distinction between HD and SD channels

In response to the growing popularity of HD television sets, TRAI has removed the difference between HD and standard definition (SD) channels for carriage fee purposes. A single ceiling for carriage fee has been set, giving DPOs the flexibility to charge a lower fee if they deem it appropriate. This change aims to streamline charges across different types of channels.

Regulations

New rules for service charges and subscriptions

TRAI has now placed charges for services like installation, visits, activation, relocation, and temporary suspension under forbearance. DPOs are required to publish these charges to ensure transparency. Furthermore, the duration, term, and validity of all prepaid subscriptions have to be specified by the number of days only. This move is aimed at providing greater clarity to consumers regarding their service charges and subscription terms.

Channel display

Recommendations for channel listings

Trai has given recommendations to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, regarding channel listings in electronic program guides (EPGs). DPOs may show Distributor Retail Prices (DRP) along with the maximum retail price (MRP) of channels. They are also required to categorize platform service channels under 'Platform Services' in the EPG, displaying their respective MRPs to ensure transparency.

Quality enhancement

TRAI advocates for improved navigation

The ministry is advised to seek knowledge from broadcasters about the primary language and sub-genres of all non-news channels. This information should be displayed on its Broadcast Seva portal, enabling DPOs to place channels at proper places in the EPG, for easy navigation by consumers. These recommendations aim to improve the quality of viewing experiences for consumers.