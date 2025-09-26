New 'Shai Hulud' malware targets npm ecosystem: What to know

Here's how the worm works

It all starts with phishing attacks that steal npm maintainer credentials.

Once in, attackers upload infected package versions carrying a bundle.js file that grabs sensitive info like GitHub and cloud tokens using tools such as TruffleHog.

The stolen details are sent to attacker-run public GitHub repos named "Shai-Hulud," while the spread continues as compromised npm accounts are used to publish more infected packages—making it tough to stop the spread.