New York City blocks Waymo's planned self-driving taxi rollout
Waymo, Google-owned self-driving car company, just got its New York City taxi dreams put on hold.
Even though Waymo runs more than 500,000 rides a week in 11 other US cities, New York City has pushed back hard.
Local politicians, labor unions, and an influential and powerful taxi lobby all teamed up to block the rollout.
New York leaders oppose driverless taxis
Earlier this year, state officials dropped plans to allow self-driving taxis after heavy opposition.
Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her mind under pressure, and new New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani backed taxi drivers in saying no to robot rides.
Waymo committed but faces NYC skepticism
Waymo says it's still committed to earning trust and figuring out city life — but New York City's crowded streets and skeptical locals make this a tough road ahead for driverless cars.