New York City blocks Waymo's planned self-driving taxi rollout Technology Jun 20, 2026

Waymo, Google-owned self-driving car company, just got its New York City taxi dreams put on hold.

Even though Waymo runs more than 500,000 rides a week in 11 other US cities, New York City has pushed back hard.

Local politicians, labor unions, and an influential and powerful taxi lobby all teamed up to block the rollout.