New York teen Anika Puri builds ElSa AI against poaching

Anika Puri, a 17-year-old from New York, has built an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called ElSa (short for Elephant-Savior) that helps spot elephant poachers using nighttime drone footage.

Her system stands out because it can tell the difference between humans and animals with 90.9% accuracy in detecting humans, all for just $300.

For her creative solution, Anika received a $25,000 Davidson Fellowship scholarship.