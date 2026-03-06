NewsBytes Brief: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launched in India
Motorola just dropped its new Edge 70 Fusion in India—it's up for grabs on Flipkart and is listed on motorola.in.
The phone stands out with a sharp 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display (144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+), aiming to catch your eye whether you're gaming or binge-watching.
Other highlights include tough build and large battery
The Edge 70 Fusion packs a world-first 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera, plus a 13MP ultra-wide/macro lens and a solid 32MP selfie camera.
Powering it all is a huge 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with speedy TurboPower charging (up to 68W).
It's slim and built tough—IP68/IP69 water/dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H durability, with Gorilla Glass protection.
Starting at ₹24,999 and available in Pantone-approved Silhouette, Blue Surf, or Country Air colors, the Edge 70 Fusion offers premium specs without the flagship price tag.
If you want solid cameras and battery life in a stylish package that won't break the bank—this one's worth checking out.