NewsBytes Brief: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launched in India Technology Mar 06, 2026

Motorola just dropped its new Edge 70 Fusion in India—it's up for grabs on Flipkart and is listed on motorola.in.

The phone stands out with a sharp 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display (144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+), aiming to catch your eye whether you're gaming or binge-watching.