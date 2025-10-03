Next Article
#NewsBytesExplainer: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch from California
Technology
On October 3, 2025, SpaceX pulled off its 125th Falcon 9 rocket launch from California, sending up 28 more Starlink satellites.
This mission continues their efforts to expand fast internet access globally through Starlink.
The mission in numbers
The rocket's first-stage booster (B1097) landed safely on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" after its second flight—another win for reusability and cost savings.
In fact, most Falcon 9 launches this year have been all about growing Starlink.
Starlink satellites dominate the scene
With over 8,500 active satellites, Starlink makes up nearly two-thirds of all working satellites in orbit.
It's clear SpaceX is setting the pace for global internet access and showing how recycling rockets can really pay off.