Greenlandification: Antarctica's glaciers are sliding into ocean faster

Warmer air and water are melting sea ice and letting more water seep into Antarctic glaciers, making them move even quicker toward the ocean. The study warns that Antarctica is now much more vulnerable to regional warming.

Antarctica has enough ice to raise sea levels by over 50 meters if it all melted—a lot more than Greenland.

The takeaway: what we've learned from Greenland can help us predict—and hopefully prepare for—what might happen next in Antarctica.