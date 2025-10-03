Greenlandification: Antarctica's glaciers are sliding into ocean faster
A new Danish study says Antarctica's glaciers are sliding into the ocean faster than before, echoing what's already happening in Greenland.
This "Greenlandification" could seriously raise global sea levels, and the researchers used satellite data and climate models to track what's changing.
Warmer air and water are melting sea ice
Warmer air and water are melting sea ice and letting more water seep into Antarctic glaciers, making them move even quicker toward the ocean.
The study warns that Antarctica is now much more vulnerable to regional warming.
Antarctica has enough ice to raise sea levels
Antarctica has enough ice to raise sea levels by over 50 meters if it all melted—a lot more than Greenland.
The takeaway: what we've learned from Greenland can help us predict—and hopefully prepare for—what might happen next in Antarctica.