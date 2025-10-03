How to watch Saturn near almost-full Harvest Moon this weekend

Tips for spotting Saturn and the moon

The moon will be lit up at 98.5%, so you can catch details like Tycho and Copernicus craters with just binoculars.

If you've got a telescope (30x or higher), check out Saturn's rings—they'll look like a thin, bright line since they're nearly edge-on right now.

Plus, this is a Supermoon, so it'll look a bit bigger than usual!

Early risers can also try spotting Venus and Jupiter before sunrise.