How to watch Saturn near almost-full Harvest Moon this weekend
This Sunday night (October 5, 2025), the almost-full Harvest Moon will hang out super close to Saturn in the evening sky.
Around 8pm (local time), just look east-southeast—Saturn will be less than 2.2 degrees above the bright moon, making it easy to spot even if you're new to stargazing.
Tips for spotting Saturn and the moon
The moon will be lit up at 98.5%, so you can catch details like Tycho and Copernicus craters with just binoculars.
If you've got a telescope (30x or higher), check out Saturn's rings—they'll look like a thin, bright line since they're nearly edge-on right now.
Plus, this is a Supermoon, so it'll look a bit bigger than usual!
Early risers can also try spotting Venus and Jupiter before sunrise.