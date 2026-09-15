Nitter archived and XCancel shut after X's August letter

Nitter and XCancel, two privacy-friendly tools that let you view posts on X without logging in, have both been forced offline.

After receiving a cease-and-desist letter from X in August 2026 over alleged data scraping, Nitter initially tried to keep going, but by mid-September, Nitter's GitHub page was archived on Friday, Sept. 11 and is now read-only, while XCancel shut its service down and suspended this service again until further notice.