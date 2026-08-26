Norway minister Karianne Tung warns over smart glasses privacy risks
Smart glasses are getting popular, but not everyone's thrilled.
On August 26, 2026, Norway's Ministry of Digitalisation said it is looking to crack down on privacy risks.
Minister Karianne Tung pointed out that features like facial recognition in public could cross the line and hinted at banning them to keep people's private lives safe as these devices catch on.
Europe escalates smart glasses scrutiny
Norway isn't alone: other European countries are getting serious about smart glasses too.
In Germany, privacy groups have raised criminal complaints over smart glasses for breaking data laws.
Plus, after Meta's AI app was found with hidden facial recognition code (even though Meta says the feature would be encrypted and information would be stored locally on-device), trust is shaky.
The European Data Protection Board will share a report on all this soon.