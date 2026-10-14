Nothing Headphone A 33% off on Amazon bundle priced $97.52
Technology
Nothing's Headphone A just got their biggest price drop yet: Amazon is offering them at 33% off for the first time.
If you add a CD of Charli XCX's Music, Fashion, Film to your cart too, the total drops even more to $97.52 (way less than the usual $199 for just the headphones).
Not a bad deal if you've been eyeing these!
Nothing Headphone A IP52, colors discounted
The discount covers both black and white versions, with other colors also seeing lower prices.
Released earlier this year, Nothing Headphone A earned good reviews for their physical controls, solid sound quality, and IP52 rating (so they can handle dust and splashes).
Plus, you get over five days of battery life per charge and a cool opaque design that's different from Nothing's usual see-through style.