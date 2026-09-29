Nothing launches $399 Headphone (1) Pro against Sony and Bose
Nothing is launching its Headphone (1) Pro on September 29, priced at $399 and ready to take on big names like Sony and Bose.
Available through its website, Amazon, and Best Buy in North America, these headphones are aimed at "audio enthusiasts who want the most detailed and customizable listening experience" thanks to a triple-driver setup and upgraded noise cancelation.
Headphone (1) Pro replaceable glass panel
The Headphone (1) Pro stands out with an aluminum-titanium frame, glass accents, and a glass panel that can be replaced from the outside for a sleek look.
You get multiple sound modes, including genre-specific profiles made with Metropolis Studios, and up to 30 hours of battery life even with noise cancelation on.
Plus, they're splash-resistant (IP52), so they can handle your daily routine.
Carl Pei: US audio revenue +175%
Nothing's CEO Carl Pei shared that US audio revenue jumped by 175% last year, a huge leap as the brand looks to grow even more.
Pei also hinted at future expansion plans (maybe even an IPO), saying the company is all-in on pushing audio tech forward.