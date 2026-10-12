Nothing releases Android 17, Nothing OS 5.0 for Phone (3)
Technology
Nothing just dropped the stable Android 17 update for Phone (3) users, bringing along Nothing OS 5.0.
Expect a fresh Launcher design, the new Micrographics clock face, more ways to personalize your phone, smoother performance, and upgraded AI features.
To get it, just head to Settings > System > System update.
Nothing schedules Android 17 rollout dates
If you're using another Nothing device, updates are rolling out soon:
Phone (4a) Pro, Phone (4a), and Phone (3a) Pro will get Android 17 in early November;
Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus follow in mid-November;
Phone (3a) Lite is set for late December; and
CMF Phone 2 Pro and Phone (4b) should see it by mid-January.