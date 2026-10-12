Nothing releases Nothing OS 5.0 for Phone 3 in India
Technology
Nothing just dropped its latest operating system, Nothing OS 5.0, for Phone 3 users in India, and it's coming to other Nothing and CMF phones in months to come.
Built on Android 17, this update packs over 80 changes focused on design, personalisation, performance, and AI.
See-through widgets and multi-app dragging
You get a fresh home screen with see-through widgets and colors that match your wallpaper.
Moving apps around is easier; just drag several at once.
There are also new widgets like Collector and a Glyph Interface app for quick access to features.
Snappier performance and cross-platform QR sharing
Touch response feels snappier, resource management is better, and Bluetooth controls are simpler to use.
Sharing files is now easier too: you can send stuff to both iPhones and Androids using a simple QR code without extra apps needed.