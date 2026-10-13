Nothing's CMF brand launches milk carton wireless speakers with NFC

The smaller Speaker S goes for $59, packs 10-watt sound, and lasts up to 18 hours.

The bigger Speaker M is $109 with a punchy 25-watt woofer, a 10-watt tweeter for richer sound, plus IP68 water and dust resistance, so it's ready for outdoor hangs.

Both offer, and come in black and gray, orange, white, or turquoise. You can even pair two together for stereo or party mode.