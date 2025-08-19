Notion Mail, the AI email app, is now on iOS

The catch? It only works with Gmail accounts

Notion Mail supports over 18 languages and lets you personalize your inbox with custom categories and labels.

Its AI can filter emails by topic or sender, plus help draft and schedule replies.

The catch? Right now it only works with Gmail accounts—so if you're using iCloud or Outlook, you'll have to wait.

Still, it fits right in with other Notion tools like Calendar and the main Notion app.