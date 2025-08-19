Next Article
Notion Mail, the AI email app, is now on iOS
Notion Mail, the AI-powered email app from Notion, is now available for free on iOS.
First launched for Android in April 2025, the app brings features like customizable swipe gestures and automatic inbox organization—all wrapped up in Notion's clean, minimalist vibe.

Notion Mail supports over 18 languages and lets you personalize your inbox with custom categories and labels.
Its AI can filter emails by topic or sender, plus help draft and schedule replies.
The catch? Right now it only works with Gmail accounts—so if you're using iCloud or Outlook, you'll have to wait.
Still, it fits right in with other Notion tools like Calendar and the main Notion app.