Notre Dame study links 3-year-old parenting to teen reward responses
Turns out, how your parents treat you as a little kid really matters later on.
A new study from the University of Notre Dame found that kids who got gentle, supportive parenting at age three were associated with stronger brain responses to rewards during adolescence.
The researchers followed 465 families for 15 years and noticed that early positive vibes at home were associated with stronger brain responses to rewards.
Parental warmth linked to teen rewards
The study measured how kids' brains lit up during rewarding activities and saw a clear link: more warmth from parents meant stronger reward responses during adolescence.
While it doesn't prove gentle parenting is a magic fix, it does suggest that being kind and supportive early on can make a real difference for mental health down the road.