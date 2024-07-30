In short Simplifying... In short Delhi Metro riders can now recharge their smart cards via WhatsApp by scanning a QR code or messaging a specific number.

The service is available in both English and Hindi

Delhi Metro cards can now be recharged via WhatsApp

05:35 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a new feature that allows commuters to recharge their metro cards using WhatsApp. This initiative is designed to save time and improve convenience for users. The service is offered via the same chatbot system used for buying QR-based tickets on the platform, and is available in both English and Hindi languages.

User guide

Follow these steps to recharge

To use this new feature, commuters need to scan a QR code or send a message to +91 96508 55800 on WhatsApp. After selecting their preferred language, they can choose the 'Smart Card top up' option, and enter their DMRC smart card number along with the desired recharge amount. A variety of payment options like UPI, debit card, and credit card are available for users to complete the transaction.

Feature accessibility

WhatsApp recharge: A boon for Delhi Metro commuters

The DMRC WhatsApp chatbot can be accessed from the payments section of WhatsApp, making it available to both Android and iOS users. This new feature builds on last year's functionality that enabled users to buy QR tickets via WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical queues. Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging at Meta in India, stated that this integration is a significant step toward simplifying transit for millions across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Additional services

Chatbot service offers more than just recharge facility

In addition to the recharge facility, the chatbot service also provides information and support including train schedules, fare details, as well as station information. It covers all lines in the Delhi NCR, including Gurugram Rapid Metro. This initiative is powered by PeLocal with an aim to enhance daily travel for Delhi Metro passengers, by offering various payment options and improving upon the previously introduced QR ticketing system.