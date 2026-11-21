With satellite data expected to skyrocket (think 230 petabytes a day by 2033!), NTT's network will smartly switch between space and ground systems, even in bad weather, to keep things running smoothly.

It's all part of their AIOWN platform, an AI-native infrastructure platform, which is designed for next-gen needs like photonics-based computing and communications for post-quantum cryptography compliance.

Plus, they're teaming up with ispace Inc. to help build communication and power infrastructure using optical technology for future lunar missions and potential colonization.