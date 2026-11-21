NTT Group builds global optical network linking Earth and space
NTT Group from Japan is building a global optical network that uses light to send data between Earth and space.
The idea? Faster, more reliable connections for everything from satellites to future tech, with a bunch of new ground stations popping up worldwide.
NTT's AIOWN to handle 230PB/day
With satellite data expected to skyrocket (think 230 petabytes a day by 2033!), NTT's network will smartly switch between space and ground systems, even in bad weather, to keep things running smoothly.
It's all part of their AIOWN platform, an AI-native infrastructure platform, which is designed for next-gen needs like photonics-based computing and communications for post-quantum cryptography compliance.
Plus, they're teaming up with ispace Inc. to help build communication and power infrastructure using optical technology for future lunar missions and potential colonization.