NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says no new government AI rules
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks we don't need extra government rules for AI safety right now.
Speaking at a Salesforce event, he said that "market forces" already push companies to keep AI both safe and innovative.
He also pushed back on the idea that you have to pick between moving fast or being safe: he believes companies can (and should) match their speed of innovation with what people actually want and value.
Anthropic wants pause, Meta backs experts
Not everyone agrees: Anthropic's CEO wants a pause on new tech, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg prefers outside experts checking AI safety.
Huang sees it differently: he feels safety is an engineering challenge, and companies should rely on their own internal checks to decide when to slow down or stop development if things aren't safe enough.
This debate shows just how tricky it is to balance rapid progress with responsibility in the world of AI.