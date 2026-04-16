NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang urges US China AI safety talks

NVIDIA investing $10B in Anthropic

Huang has pushed for fewer export restrictions so NVIDIA could sell some chips to China, but he says these limits have not really slowed China down.

They have plenty of resources and tech know-how.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA is putting $10 billion into Anthropic (the folks behind Mythos), though Huang hints this might be their last big investment there.

He also points out that China can still boost its computing power by using less advanced chips and tapping into its huge energy reserves.